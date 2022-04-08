Pastor James Saylor, 71, Clinton

Pastor James Saylor age 71, went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 5th, 2022. Born March 12, 1951, in Middlesboro, KY to Joanna Mountain Saylor and Eulis Saylor. He was raised by his grandparents Otie Frank and Lillie Rice Mountain in Tazewell, TN. After graduating from Claiborne County High School in 1969 he attended a TAT program in Oak Ridge, TN. While there he went to a Billy Graham Crusade in Knoxville and was saved. He met and married his wife Barbara of 50 years. James worked at U.S Steel for 34 years in Gary, Indiana, and retired in 2004. Moved back to Tennessee and settled in Clinton. He answered Gods calling to be a minister, he was ordained and served God for the remainder of his life. He served at several churches as fill-in Pastor, and speaker and ended his service as associate pastor at Woodland Park Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN.

Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and his brother Larry Knowles.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and sons, Jeffery and Timothy, and granddaughter Jaidyn. Extended family Jacquie Foss and her daughters, Alexis, Lindsay, and Samantha. Sisters, Gwen Bono (Tony), Linda Kilgore, and Donna Schroder; brother, David Knowles (Carlina). Special friends, Wayne and Rita Houston, Lonnie and Sandy Davis, Jim and Denise Mullins, Jimmy and Idella Johnson, Mike and Darlene Arnn, Andy and Ruby Spiva, and Robert Poland. He is also survived by our church families at Black Oak Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist, and Woodland Park Baptist Church where James has served our Lord and Savior so faithfully.

A celebration of life will be held at Black Oak Baptist Church, 236 Black Oak Road, Clinton, TN 37716 on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM prior to service. The family will have a private burial at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

