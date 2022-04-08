Pair of Roane State students recognized at Honors Luncheon in Nashville

The College System of Tennessee celebrated two high-achieving Roane State students on Wednesday, March 30, during the system’s 2022 Student Honors Luncheon.

The annual luncheon salutes members of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) and the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) who were nominated by each of their respective colleges. PTK is the national honor society for students at two-year colleges.

Roane State President Chris Whaley snaps a selfie following an Honors Luncheon in Nashville honoring two Roane State Phi Theta Kappa students. Pictured left to right are Dr. Whaley, PTK Chapter Advisor Claudia Cummings, and Roane State students Savannah Mahery and Tiffaney Kline.

Roane State’s honorees included Tiffaney Kline and Savannah Mahery, who are members of the PTK All-Tennessee Academic Team along with the other PTK members honored last week.

Tiffaney is an English and Secondary Education major with plans to attend King University in the fall. Savannah is studying psychology and plans to transfer to Maryville College after graduating from Roane State this May.

In addition to recognizing student achievement, both honor societies provide opportunities for student leadership development and service. Each student was individually recognized during the program and presented with a medallion and certificate that signifies their achievements.

“For all of you, your presence here today means that you have already achieved a level of excellence that demands attention and led to your induction into these two honor societies,” Dr. Russ Deaton, TBR executive vice chancellor for policy and strategy, told the honorees. “The academic and technical skills that you have demonstrated will serve you well – regardless of whether you’re planning on continuing your studies at a university – or going straight into your new careers.”

Pictured left to right are PTK Chapter Advisor Claudia Cummings, Roane State students Savannah Mahery and Tiffaney Kline, and Roane State President Chris Whaley.

“Take a moment to pause and look around the room at the impressive array of talent gathered here today. This room teems with leadership, service, dedication, perseverance, and excellence. It jumps off the page from your bios and it is evident in the eyes of each of our honorees. This room is full of Tennessee’s present and future, and our state is in good hands,” Deaton said.

The Honors Luncheon is a part of the College System of Tennessee’s fourth Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) program, which also included TBR Day on the Hill, when college presidents, student government leaders, system office staff and friends of the system visit with legislators to share their success stories.

Information on Roane State’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter is available online at roanestate.edu/PTK. To view the full list of students honored, visit tbr.edu/external-affairs/soar-ptknths-honorees.

