Oscar Phillips, Wartburg

Oscar Phillips, age 85, of Wartburg went to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2022. He was born on July 2, 1936.

He was a retired coal miner & electrician. He enjoyed going hiking in the mountains, ginseng, and spending time with his family. He is known for his beautiful flowers and shrubs and playing his orange Gretsch guitar in local churches in the area. He will be greatly missed by his children, family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by daughter, Joyce Ann Phillips; his parents, Dewey & Bessie Phillips; grandmother, Sallie Carroll Phillips; siblings, Elmer, Estle, Omer, Edna & Hazel; son-in-law, Orval Brandenburg.

He is survived by his children, Doug & Arlene; Cindy, Glenna, Crystal & Jody, and Susan & Joel; grandchildren, Gloria, Jessica & Orval Glenn (Boo) Brandenburg, Daniel, Ashley, Jared, Jacob, Joe, and Mercedes; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lily, Chelsea, Samuel, Vincent, John, Kolson and Mason.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Oscar Phillips. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Oscar Phillips, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

