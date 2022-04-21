Norris Water Commission to Begin Sewer Line Inspections

Brad Jones

The Norris Water Commission (NWC) will be starting an inspection of the sanitary sewer system during the week of April 25th. This work is expected to continue for several weeks. The NWC staff and contractors will be in the area performing CCTV (closed-circuit television) or video inspections of the sanitary sewer main lines. Inspection of the sewer will be accomplished by inserting a camera into the sewer pipe and recording a video of the pipe between manhole access points. This inspection will allow the NWC to assess the condition of the sewer and determine if repairs or maintenance are needed. Inspection vehicles, equipment, and staff will access the sewer from public rights-of-way or utility sewer easements. You may notice the logo “USI” on the contractor’s vehicles, so please watch out and drive slowly around these workers.

