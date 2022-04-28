NACF Awards Over $11,000 in Grants

Brianne Kibler, Board Member of the Norris Area Community Foundation, announced that the organization awarded a total of $11,968 to three Anderson County schools and one non-profit organization for a total of five funded projects.

Chrystal Frevre, on behalf of the Anderson County Career and Technical Center, was awarded

$2500 for a 3D Printer.

Frevre said as an educator, she wants to introduce students to the world of 3D modeling on a new level. She wants to teach how our world has progressed into taking food to another creative level. Freyre said that she was inspired by a previous student who loved being a part of engineering, went to UTK for its engineering program, and now aspires to become a pastry chef. Frevre stated that she wants to ignite the imagination of creativity in class and show students how worlds connect, especially concerning the combination of engineering and food.

Physical Education teacher, Jim Kuban, applied for and received two grants: one for Fairview Elementary School and one for Norris Elementary School.

Fairview Elementary School received $2500 for their new “Ninja Warrior Course.” This fitness project is highly motivating for students and provides a means to improve all five elements of fitness, which are muscular strength, endurance, flexibility, cardiorespiratory endurance, and body composition.

Norris Elementary School also received $2500 for their new “Gaga Ball Fitness Fun” program. Gaga Ball is a fast-paced, high-energy sport, similar to dodgeball, played in an octagonal “gaga” pit. Participants play with a soft foam ball and combine the skills of dodging, striking, running, and jumping, while trying to avoid getting hit with the ball below the knees. The project is inclusive to PE, recess, and academic school time learning through a game and reward system for students.

Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley received $2500 to offer girls in Norris Area Community Foundation’s serving area an immersive learning opportunity aimed at encouraging healthy lifestyle options and

education through their Mind and Body Experience Camps. Girls Inc. leader, Bryce Glover, said each camp is based around providing girls information and education on healthy food options, positive mental health building, and more. These Experience Camps help girls take charge of their physical, emotional, and mental health in order for them grow into healthy, educated, and independent young adults.

Alison Greenhouse was given an additional grant of almost $2000 for Norris Elementary School to purchase picnic tables to expand the school’s outdoor classroom experiences, made more important during this time of Covid uncertainty.

Brianne Kibler said, “It is a genuine pleasure for The Norris Area Community Foundation to award grants to such a wide variety of programs that enhance our community.” Kibler adds, “Awarding grants to these worthy organizations and schools is only possible through the financial contributions from generous individuals and businesses.”

The Norris Area Community Foundation’s annual fundraising event, the 2022 Renaissance Run 5K & Fun Walk, will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 9:00 a.m. in Norris, TN. To sign up for the Renaissance Run, or donate to the Norris Area Foundation, go online to etf.org/nacfrun.

For questions about future Norris Area Foundation grants, or to stay current with upcoming events and announcements, email your request to [email protected], or visit their Facebook page, @RenaissanceRun.

The Norris Area Community Foundation is an Affiliate Fund of East Tennessee Foundation. The nonprofit Foundation invests the proceeds from the Renaissance Run in a wide variety of programs, projects, and services benefiting residents within its area communities, including the Norris, Andersonville, Bethel, and Fairview areas of Anderson County.

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

