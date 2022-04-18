Mike Gooch, Kingston

Mike Gooch, age, 70 of Kingston, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Mike’s journey with ALS ended on the 14th of April, but his journey for God’s glory will go on forever. Mike was born on October 17, 1951, in Mount Airy, North Carolina. He was a member and a lifetime deacon of South Harriman Baptist Church. Mike had a tremendous heart for missions and he truly displayed all of the Fruits of the Spirit. He had a passion for serving in the Big Emory rebuild program where he helped voluntarily build over 400 handicap ramps and replaced countless roofs. His team name associated with ALS is “Mike’s Journey for God’s Glory”. Mike was greatly loved by his family and his many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, June Gooch.

He is survived by his loving wife: Mary Gooch of Kingston, TN

Daughter and son-in-law: Jessica Gooch and Marcus Williams of Kingston, TN

Granddaughter: Brier Grace Williams of Kingston, TN

Father: Don Gooch of Harriman, TN

Sister: Teresa Sadler of Harriman, TN

Brother: David Gooch of Harriman, TN

Several nieces and nephews by blood and by marriage.

Special friends David, Billinda, Lila, and Carter Henderson.

A special thank you to all of our nurses and caregivers and we are especially grateful to Danielle and Halie who have been with us since the beginning of this journey.

The family wants to thank you for the continuous prayers and your unending support.

The family will have a funeral service at South Harriman Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 7:00 pm. Pastor James Griffith and Pastor Phillip Martin will be officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at the Roane Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm with Rev. Edsel West officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to South Harriman Baptist Church Lottie Moon Offering. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, TN is serving the family of Mr. Mike Gooch.

