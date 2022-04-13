MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Celebrate National Volunteer Week and Support Efforts in Ukraine

MEDIC is celebrating National Volunteer Week by automatically entering all donors in a drawing for a $500 e-gift redeemable at hundreds of organizations. Donors must have a valid email address to win.

Additionally, MEDIC will donate $5 per donor that chooses to “Skip the Gift” that week. Donors can choose to forgo the shirt, and MEDIC will donate money to support efforts in Ukraine. Just tell your phlebotomist that you don’t want the shirt.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.   

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

