MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donors to Receive Gas Cards and Entry to Win Brooks and Dunn Tickets

All donors from April 25 through 29 will be automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Brooks and Dunn in concert on May 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The winner will be drawn on May 2.

From April 27 – 29 (Wednesday through Friday), donors will receive a $10 Food City gas card while supplies last. Gift cards are only available for the three days.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

