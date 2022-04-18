Martha Sue Waggoner Moneymaker, Clinton

Martha Sue Waggoner Moneymaker, age 86, of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence. Martha was born on June 5, 1935, in Union County, Tennessee to the late Cletis Estelle Foust Daniels and Bennie Waggoner. Throughout her life, she loved growing beautiful flowers, walking, and playing bingo.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, James Coward Moneymaker; stepfather, Troy V. Daniels; brothers, CR Foust and Harold Daniels; sister, Velma Cofer; brother-in-law, Bill Cofer; grandchildren, Michael Henry, Christopher Brian, and Christy Rene Moneymaker.



She is survived by her loving children, James Leslie Moneymaker, Henry Darrell Moneymaker, Joyce Nelson, and Mary Alice Moneymaker; siblings, Vaughn Daniels & wife Patricia; Charlie Daniels & wife Janice, Bertha Arnold & husband Joe, Clifton Daniels & wife Brenda, Stella Shelton & special friend Steve; sister-in-law, Barbara Daniels; grandchildren, Vickie Troutt & husband Clay, Jason Paul McKeever, Pamela Walker & husband Joe, and Eric Hardin; great-grandchildren, Brooke Moneymaker, James Conard, Chesney Nelson, Tyler Roberts, Jessie McKeever, McKenzie McKeever, Grant McKeever, Kierra Lindsey, Cassadie and Carson Moneymaker, Matilda Alice Ruthann, Michael Wilmouth, Landon Jenks, Hunter Jenks, Bella Jenks, and Christopher Bryce Jenks; great-great-grandchildren, Emery and Everly Harrison; faithful furry companion of 9 years, Boopy. The family would like to thank Clay and Vickie Trout for making her last wishes a reality.



The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Vittatoe officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

