Margrette Eloise Walls, Harriman

Margrette Eloise Walls, age 82, of Harriman passed away April 26, 2022. She was taken into the arms of

the Lord after battling Alzheimer’s for several years. Eloise was a lifetime member of South Harriman

Baptist Church. She was an active member of Roane Choral society and had an angel’s voice. She also

loved being active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Eloise excelled at being a wife, mother, and memaw. She

was preceded in death by husband Carl Rex Walls, daughter Janet Rice, brothers Ralph Pyle and Eddie

Pyle.

She is survived by sons Ross (Kim) and Brian (Deb), sister Betty Poulin (Bob), and numerous

grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Eloise may be gone from our sight, but

she will never be gone from our hearts.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral

Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor James Griffith officiating. Interment

11:00 am Saturday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the

Alzheimer’s Association 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman

serving the Walls Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

