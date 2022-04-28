Margrette Eloise Walls, Harriman

Margrette Eloise Walls, age 82, of Harriman passed away April 26, 2022. She was taken into the arms of
the Lord after battling Alzheimer’s for several years. Eloise was a lifetime member of South Harriman
Baptist Church. She was an active member of Roane Choral society and had an angel’s voice. She also
loved being active in Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Eloise excelled at being a wife, mother, and memaw. She
was preceded in death by husband Carl Rex Walls, daughter Janet Rice, brothers Ralph Pyle and Eddie
Pyle.
She is survived by sons Ross (Kim) and Brian (Deb), sister Betty Poulin (Bob), and numerous
grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. Eloise may be gone from our sight, but
she will never be gone from our hearts.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral
Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor James Griffith officiating. Interment
11:00 am Saturday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the
Alzheimer’s Association 5801 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman
