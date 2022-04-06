Madeline Miles Warren, McDonald (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Madeline Miles Warren, age 87, of McDonald, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in Laurelbrook Nursing Home in Dayton, Tennessee on April 3, 2022, with her family by her side. Madeline loved life and enjoyed traveling, writing children’s stories, being a greeter at her church, giving the children’s church sermon, decorating her home, being “Queen” of Food City in Cleveland, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She ran her own janitorial business in Cleveland, Tennessee for several years. After she moved back to Rockwood, she worked at Chase Scientific Glass in the janitorial services and retired from there. She was a member of Bowman Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Della Graves Miles, her sisters, Ruth Ann Miles Taylor, Barbara Miles Williams, Mary Miles Neph, and her half-brother, John Ed Galyon, who was killed in World War II. Also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Gary Dowker, and all of her brothers-in-law.

She is survived by:

Son: John Warren and wife, Yuliya of McDonald, Tennessee

Daughters: Judy Evans-Dowker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Jill Evans Kennedy and husband, Allan, of Englewood, Tennessee

Sister: Ina Sue Miles Roddy of Rockwood, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Jeremy Kennedy and wife, Tamara, Jennifer Dowker and friend, Toby Hensley, Jonathan Kennedy and wife, Sabrina, Sarah Evans Torres and husband, Robert, Maria Joy Warren, John M. Warren, Joshua Warren, Mary Warren, and Marina Warren.

Great-Grandchildren: Ava Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, Piper Kennedy, Henry Kennedy, SageTorres, Nova Torres, Ish Torres, and Maddax Hensley

Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Special Caregivers: Christiana Clubb, Rhina Basura, Amariah White, Larissa Clubb, Samantha Utz, and Marina Warren

A visitation will be held for Mrs. Madeline Miles Warren on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside and interment will follow in McDonald, Tennessee, in the Pine Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 204 Pine Hill Road, at 5:30 pm. A Celebration of Life is planned for April 30, 2022, at 4:00 pm at the Bowman Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Madeline Miles Warren.

