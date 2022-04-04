Mabel Monza Ooten Webb, Wartburg

Mabel Monza Ooten Webb age 82 of Wartburg passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Life Care Of Morgan County. Mabel was preceded in death by her Parents: Clyde and Atha Jones Ooten, Husband: Sam Webb, son: Jerry Wallace, sister: Minnie Ooten Hall, brothers: Lewis Ooten, Parnell Ooten, Ronald Ooten, Arlen Ooten, and Cletis Ooten.

Surviving is son: Cecil Ooten and friend Christyal

Daughter-in-law: Darlene Wallace

Brother: Parlin Ooten and family

Grandchildren: Clyde and wife Elizabeth, and Craig and wife Anne Marie, and Kayla and Cody.

Great-grandchildren: Breanna, Aiden, Allie, Maryanna, Julieann, Emily, Lilly, and Payton.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 12-1 pm at Schubert Funeral Home Sunbright. Funeral Services will follow with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mabel Monza Ooten Webb. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mabel Ooten Webb, please visit our flower store.

