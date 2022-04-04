Lucille Elaine Crudup “Birdie”, 80

On March 31, 2022, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mrs. Lucille Elaine Crudup “Birdie”, age 80, passed away at her home surrounded by family.

Lucille was born to Theophlus and Charlene Dyer on February 16, 1942. She grew up in Rockwood, Tennessee, and attended Campbell High School. After school, she married Eudean Crudup, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2005 after 44 years of marriage. Lucille and Eudean raised all six of their children in the Christian faith at Post Oak Spring Christian Church. Lucille was a faithful wife and a loving mother.

Lucille retired from Roane State Community College in 2007. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and traveling with her family to the beach.

In addition, to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lucille Elaine Crudup was preceded in death by her siblings, Theophlus Dyer Jr, George Frank Dyer, and Robert W. Dyer.

Mrs. Crudup is survived by her son: Eudean Crudup, Jr of Knoxville, TN; daughters: Christine Elaine Crudup of Kingston, TN; Seressa (Tyrone) Thomas, Rockwood, TN; Renay Crudup, Kingston, TN; Michelle Crudup of Kingston, TN; and Robbie (Chris) Gorsuch, Oak Ridge, TN; siblings: Issac Dyer, Mary Mcpherson, Kathleen Sims, Shelia (James) Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and devoted friend Ellen Williams.

The family will celebrate her life by receiving friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Rockwood, TN 37854, with a homegoing service immediately following.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Roane Memorial Gardens 1400 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood, TN.

Pastor Robert May and Pastor Steven Womack will be officiating the services.

Special thanks to the Oak Ridge Family Bible Church, First Baptist Church of Brickyard Springs Community Worship Center, Kingston Dialysis Center, Adoration Hospice, and Midtown Florist.

