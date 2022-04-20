Lucas Ray “Luke” Ramsey, Rockwood

Lucas Ray “Luke” Ramsey, age 30 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, April 16th, 2022. He was born on January 9th, 1992, in Knoxville, TN. Luke was a 2011 graduate of Rockwood High School. He was a member of the Courts of Praise Church in Harriman, TN. He helped coach little league baseball, football, and basketball within the Rockwood city league. He worked as a mechanic with Beaty Chevrolet in Knoxville. Working on cars and being an auto mechanic was one of his many joys. He loved his babies, making memories, and was truly a beautiful soul and an amazing father. He is preceded in death by his parents: Nora & Robert Ramsey; Grandparents: Fred & Clara Stressing, Woodward & Gertrude Ramsey. He is survived by:

Wife: Candace Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Children: Alec, Jaxon, Tyelar, Charleigh, Elijah, and Parker

Siblings: (Twin) Kimberly Beard (Patrick) of Newport, TN

Jacob Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Denise Slaven (Richie) of Rockwood, TN

Jodi Ramsey of Land O Lakes, FL

Kenneth Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Josh Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Samantha Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Cody Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Jeremy Ramsey of CA

Daniel Ramsey (Jenny) of Knoxville, TN

Michael Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

David Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Rebecca Ramsey of CT

Aaron Ramsey of CO

Robert Ramsey of Rockwood, TN

Catie Sheets (Jesse) of Rockwood, TN

Biological Mother: Wanda Monk (Joseph) of Dandridge, TN

Biological Brother: Russell Aaron Chancey of Dallas, TX

Biological Father: Robert Chancey (Kathy) of Seymour, IN

Mother & Father-in-law: Kristy Murray & Mark Aiken of Rockwood, TN

Ex Wife: Lindsey Mills of Kingston, TN

Brothers-in-law: Alan Mills of Kingston, TN

Preston Lindsey of Kingston, TN

Ex Mother & Father-in-law: Lisa & Larry Seip of Kingston, TN

Special Niece and Nephew: Taylor and Conner Slaven

And several other nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Lucas Ray “Luke” Ramsey.

