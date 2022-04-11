Lonnie Lyn Brown, 36, Harriman

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lonnie Lyn Brown age 36, of Harriman, TN. Lonnie was a kind gentleman that loved the Lord, his family, friends, and the UT Football, team.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents Gems France Brown, Sr and Judy Ann Maxwell Brown, Brother; Dewey Wayne Brown, Nephews: Dakota & Nathan Brown.

Lonnie is survived by his wife Tierney McCroskey of 17 years, Daughters; Cloei & Tegan Brown. Brother; James (Barbara) Brown, Brother; Gems France Jr *Spunky* (Amie) Brown all of Harriman, TN. Sister; Regina (Michael) Kilby of Grandview, TN. Father & Mother in Law; Rodney and Brenda McCroskey, Sisters in-laws, Malina McCroskey and Kiara(Justin) Loveday; Brother in law, Dakota (Brittany) McCroskey all of Sevierville Tn. Other Siblings; Buffy Myrick, Brandon(Crystal) Lowe, Jeremy Lowe, and their families. Nephews & Nieces: Austin Brown, Josh (Kiah) Brown, Patricia (Hiro) Okabe, Ashley (Andrew) Reynolds, Brittany (Joseph) Davis, Miranda (Matthew) Stout, Kimberly (Derrick) Justes, Trisha (Anthony) Rutherford, Kara Brown, Tiffany (Austin) Hanner, Katy Kilby, Keagan, Joshua, Elijah, Malakai, & Bryson McCroskey, Alden & Aralyn Loveday, Jayden Bersch, & Gabriel Gordon. A very special male role model, Gilbert Howard. Also, Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11 from 4-6:00 pm at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with funeral service immediately following. Graveside service will be Tuesday, April 12 at 11:00 am, Mt Calvery Church cemetery, 2811 Harriman Highway, Harriman, TN.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lonnie Brown Brown of Harriman, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

