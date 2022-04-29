Lillian Anne Gaston (Lillee), Oak Ridge

Lillian Anne Gaston (Lillee)

Lillee was 46 years old, A resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and a native of New Orleans (Algiers), LA who moved here after Katrina. She passed suddenly on April 21 sometime between 3 and 4 PM. She was a very loving and devoted mother to Robert Jude Gaston. She was his nurse and advocate. At her mother’s encouragement, Lillee was an outspoken and assertive child. As a result of this, she was the perfect mother to ensure Juju’s medical and emotional needs were met when he became sick. She loved Juju with every fiber of her being.

She is survived by her loving parents Amentria and Robert Pugh, Brothers Amthony (Abra) and Steven Pugh, Robbie (Molly) and James (Natasha) Lewis, Michael (Amanda) Mckay, Joshua (Michelle) and David (Margie) Pugh, Sisters Angelique Hutchison, Nekola Williams, Suzanne Bonseigneur and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by her son Robert Jude Gaston (Juju), brother Eugene Bonseigneur, Jr, and Father Eugene Bonseigneur.

There were several young men and women she considered to be her children and she was always there for them. Lillee worked as a Human Resources Recruiter for the Blood Center until she became disabled at age 27 with a multitude of autoimmune disorders. Her son Robert Jude Gaston took care of her from age 14 until his cancer diagnosis then she took over his care despite her disorders and accompanying pain. It was pure mother’s love. She was an open book. She was a realist. She offered advice freely to her many friends and family whether they wanted it or not. She embraced people of many different backgrounds and lifestyles and believed every person had a right to be themselves. She loved her family fiercely and expressed her love constantly. She spent many nights watching movies, and playing video and board games with her family. She was distraught over her son’s death and did not know how she would go on yet to honor him she was willing to get healthy and begin to work from home. Lillee was vibrant and she expressed it by her various hair colors and her unique way of dressing. She loved skulls and symbols of dio de lo Muertos. She was a gifted artist who never wanted to charge for her artwork. She has left a deep hole in her family and friends’ hearts.

A Memorial service will be held at Oak Ridge Unitarian Church on April 30, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, with the memorial service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Light refreshments will be served afterward until 1:30 PM. All who knew and loved Lillee and Juju are welcome. Lillee’s brother and Juju’s uncle, Pastor Jonathan Barker will conduct the funeral services.

