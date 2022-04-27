Leroy Phillips, Rocky Top

Leroy Phillips, age 80, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on April 24, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab Center. Leroy was born March 2, 1942, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Lewis and Edith Phillips. He loved fishing and watching NASCAR. He also loved reading his Bible and telling everyone about Jesus. He also loved spending time with his family and friends and was a great storyteller!

Leroy is preceded in death by: Father Lewis Phillips, Mother Edith Phillips, Sister Kathy Phillips, and Daughter Lisa Moore.

Survived by: Wife Linda Phillips, son Steve and Penny Phillips of Clinton, daughter Alice and Jim Somervell of Andersonville, step-daughter Teresa and Jr. Bailey of Briceville, step-son Danny and Heather Wilson of Andersonville, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, siblings Muriel Hatmaker, Bobbie Brown, Bondy Phillips, Levy Phillips, and Joey Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville. Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

