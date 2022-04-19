Laura Cathy Phillips, Oak Ridge

Laura Cathy Phillips 52 of Oak Ridge, passed away on April 14, 2022, at her home. Ms. Phillips was born on May 8, 1969. She enjoyed drawing, reading, and watching movies. She was a devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Ms. Phillips is preceded in death by her grandparents Blayne Sampsel and Ethel Stocks.

Her Father Ben Utter, Aunts Thelma Rose Mathis and Jennifer Williams, Uncles Glen Ray Sampsel, and Michael Sines. Also, her daughter Janice Nicole “Peanut” Phillips.

She is survived by her Mother Louise Marsee of Oak Ridge, Tn.

Son John Wilson of Wartburg, Tn.

Daughters Katie Phillips of Oliver Springs, Tn, and Laura Phillips of LaFollette, Tn.

Brother Ray Moore of Knoxville, Tn.

Grandchildren Princeton and Evan of LaFollette, Tn.

Aunts Ollie Ann (Uncle Ray) of LaFollette, Tn. and Frances of Clinton, Tn. Also, her special friend of 17 years Cowboy.

She is also survived by several cousins, other family, and friends along with her special friends at Kareday Terrace Apartments.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 12 Noon until 2 pm at Graves Gap Baptist Church in Briceville Tn.

Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Lonnie Lowe officiating.

Burial Service will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Pall Bearers:

B.J. Forsythe, Alvin Forsythe, Ryan Forsythe, John Wilson, Michael Ramsey, Logan Jobe

.

