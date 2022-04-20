Latona Joyce Walsh, Oak Ridge

Latona Joyce Walsh passed away peacefully in her home on April 16. Joyce was born on August 25, 1936, in St. Joseph, MO to parents Lucille White Foster and Earl White. After graduating from high school in 1955, she married her husband of 62 years, James Albert Walsh, and she worked as a telephone operator to help put Jim through college. In 1957, Jim and Joyce moved to Oak Ridge, where they devoted their lives to raising their family. Mom always was active as a volunteer, PTA member, den mother, and more in her sons’ schools, scouts, and sports. When the nest emptied, she took a part-time job at Oak Ridge Portrait and Frame Studio, and she became its owner, operator, and professional photographer from 1991-2006. In retirement, Joyce enjoyed cooking, gardening, Braves baseball, and Lady Vols basketball. Mom was a doer, and she lived her life fully and enthusiastically.

Joyce is survived by her son Tim (Amanda) of Oak Ridge, son Tony (Ann) of Oak Ridge, his children Anderson and Salem, sister Judy Clark (Larry) of St. Joseph, MO, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepfather Charles Foster, and sister Dixie Solonycze. Special thank you’s to Dr. Stephen Teague and Kelly Works. A private interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

