Kenneth W. Carter, Rockwood

Mr. Kenneth W. Carter, age 85 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on May 16th, 1936, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a chemical operator with the DOE for 30 years. He was a member, elder, and deacon with the Rockwood Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents: Dorsey & Ruby Carter; Brother: Paul Ed Carter; Sister: Esther Griffin. He is survived by:

Wife: Patsy Carter

Daughters: Kendra Carter

Melissa Carter

Brother: Dana Carter (Mary)

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Roger Carter is officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Rockwood Church of Christ (129 S. Chamberlain Ave Rockwood, TN 37854). Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth W. Carter

