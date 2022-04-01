Keith Dawayne Dagley ” Crud”, Petros

Keith Dawayne Dagley ” Crud” age 68, of Petros, Tennessee passed away on March 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 20, 1954, to the late Clyde Dagley and Rhoda Armes. Crud is Preceded in death by:

Children Keisha LeAnn Williams and Keith Dawayne Dagley

Mother Rhoda Armes Dagley

Father Clyde Dagley

Brother Howard Ray Dagley

Sister Joy Armes

Survived by his

Wife Wanda Ann Dagley  Petros

Grandchildren, Gunter Dagley, Isaiah, Jonah, Emma, Olivia, and Kayne Williams

Great-grandchildren Noah Dean Williams and Steven Keith Dagley, Sadie Snow, all of Petros

Sister Nina Calvert & Bob  White Plains, MD

Brother Clyde” Buck” Dagley  Alcoa

Son-in-law Josh Williams Petros

Brother-in-law  Johnny Armes  Petros

Visitation: 12 Noon – 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel. 

