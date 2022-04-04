Keith Dawayne Dagley “Crud”, Petros

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Keith Dawayne Dagley “Crud” age 68, of Petros, Tennessee passed away on March 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 20, 1954, to the late Clyde Dagley and Rhoda Armes. Crud is Preceded in death by:

Children Keisha Leeann Williams and Keith Dewayne Dagley

Mother Rhoda Armes Dagley

Father Clyde Dagley

Brother Howard Ray Dagley

Sister Joy Armes

Survived by his loving

Wife Wanda Ann Dagley  Petros

Grandchildren, Gunter Dagley, Isaiah, Jonah, Emma, Olivia, and Kayne Williams

Great-grandchildren Noah Dean Williams and Steven Keith Dagley, Sadie Snow, all of Petros

Sister Nina Calvert & Bob  White Plains, MD

Brother Clyde ”Buck” Dagley  Alcoa

Son-in-law Josh Williams Petros

Brother-in-law  Johnny Armes  Petros

                         Lonnie Bunch   Petros

                         Eddie Bunch    Petros

Sister-in-law     Carolyn Sue Gauge  Petros

                         Dottie Jo     Petros

Visitation: 12 Noon – 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel to all his friends and family he has ever known and loved.

Memorial Service:12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Rock Mission in Petros, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Keith, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Joe Mack Dodson, Rocky Top

Joe Mack Dodson, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on April 1, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: