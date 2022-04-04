Keith Dawayne Dagley “Crud”, Petros

Keith Dawayne Dagley “Crud” age 68, of Petros, Tennessee passed away on March 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 20, 1954, to the late Clyde Dagley and Rhoda Armes. Crud is Preceded in death by:
Children Keisha Leeann Williams and Keith Dewayne Dagley
Mother Rhoda Armes Dagley
Father Clyde Dagley
Brother Howard Ray Dagley
Sister Joy Armes
Survived by his loving
Wife Wanda Ann Dagley Petros
Grandchildren, Gunter Dagley, Isaiah, Jonah, Emma, Olivia, and Kayne Williams
Great-grandchildren Noah Dean Williams and Steven Keith Dagley, Sadie Snow, all of Petros
Sister Nina Calvert & Bob White Plains, MD
Brother Clyde ”Buck” Dagley Alcoa
Son-in-law Josh Williams Petros
Brother-in-law Johnny Armes Petros
Lonnie Bunch Petros
Eddie Bunch Petros
Sister-in-law Carolyn Sue Gauge Petros
Dottie Jo Petros
Visitation: 12 Noon – 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel to all his friends and family he has ever known and loved.
Memorial Service:12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Rock Mission in Petros, TN.
