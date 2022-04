Keep Norris Beautiful loves our volunteers. If you would like to help KNB a few hours this summer, please contact Cynthia Edrington at 865-202-0995. (Call or text.)

Without our volunteers, the flowers in Norris would not exist. Volunteers work to plant and maintain beautiful flower beds and displays throughout town all year long.

We look forward to hearing from you!

