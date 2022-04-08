June Freeman McDaniel, 89

June Freeman McDaniel, age 89, passed away, on April 6, 2022.

She was preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Earl McDaniel.

Survivors include daughter, Cyndie Renfro, and husband, Rodney, of Oak Ridge; granddaughter, Morgan Anderson and husband, Shaun, of Knoxville, and Heather Grieb and husband, Curtis, of Calgary, Alberta; great-grandchildren, Mac Anderson of Knoxville, and Evelyn & Wilson Grieb of Calgary, Alberta; and sister, Diane Jones.

The family will receive friends 4:30-6 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of June, please visit our floral store.

