Julie Russell Owings, Kingston

Julie Russell Owings, age 51, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. She was born October 11, 1970, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a 1988 graduate of Roane County High School in Kingston, Tennessee. Julie was a caregiver for several individuals in their homes for several years and was also employed at the Super 8 Motel in Kingston. Julie was of the Baptist faith and also enjoyed time shared with the children that were a special part of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Owings; and her father, Clyde Russell.

Survivors include:

Mother: Cherry Blakley Russell of Kingston, TN

Uncles and Aunts: Jim & Kay Blakley of Westel, TN

Hoppee (Brenda) Russell

Cousins: Christy (Mike) Shipley and their children,

Jake Shipley and Allie Shipley of Westel, TN

Stacey (George) Culver and their children,

Erin (Heath) Lusk, Bennett Lusk, Ashley Culver, Anna Culver, and Luke Culver, all of Chattanooga, TN

Special Friend: Matthew Taylor of Kingston, TN

Beloved Cat: “Leroy”

And many other special friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Logan Davidson officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Rose Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Julie Russell Owings.

