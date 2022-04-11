Joshua Allan Pride, 33, Oliver Springs

Joshua Allan Pride, age 33 of Oliver Springs passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Joshua loved four-wheeling and riding the trails. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved the great outdoors. Camping was a favorite family outing.

He is survived by his daughters, Hailey and Zoe;

Fiance, Jessica Walls;

Mother, Sarah Pride, and Brother, William Amos Pride;

Father-in-law, Frank Walls;

Aunts, Sue (Curley) Byrge and Terri Adkins;

Uncles, Mike and John Pride;

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Indian Creek Cemetery, Oliver Springs.

The service will begin at 11:00 am and is for family and friends.

To leave a note for Joshua’s family or to share a memory, please go to the online guestbook at

jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joshua, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

