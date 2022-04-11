John “Ray” Deal, Clinton

John “Ray” Deal, age 78 of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge on Friday, April 8th, 2022. He was born in Chattanooga, TN on August 10th, 1943. Ray was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church.

Ray was a kind and gentle soul and very generous to people and his church.

He loved cars and clocks, and his very best furry friend, Buddy.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Deal, his grandparents Amos and Bertha Brazzell.

He is survived by his brother, Gary Deal, his sister Patricia Burnum, both of Florida, two sons Mike and Raymond of Vancouver, Washington.

Best friends Wanda Bowling, Jim Kennedy, and Ken Andrews.

Receiving of friends will be held in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. A graveside service to follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

