Joe Mack Dodson, Rocky Top

Joe Mack Dodson, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on April 1, 2022, at his residence. Joe was born March 13, 1962, in Rocky Top, Tennessee to the late Luther and Anna Mae Mounce Dodson. Joe was a member of the Swag Baptist Church on Vowell Mountain. He enjoyed playing guitar, music, and fishing. He loved his grandson more than anything in this world. In addition to his parents, Luther and Anna, Joe is preceded in death by his son: Billy Dodson, and his sisters Ann Stephenson and Lora Blouins.

Survivors:   

Son   Johnathon and Kyle Dodson and son Leo of Rocky Top

Sisters   Millie Huddleston of Oliver Springs

              Janie Price of Rocky Top

              Lisa Coker of Spiro, OK

Brothers   Norman Dodson of Lebanon

                Mark and Teya Dodson of Lebanon

Special Friend  Mike Mullins

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Monday, April 4, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 Noon, Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at the Beech Grove Cemetery (Cambria Hollow) in Rocky Top.

