Jim “Big Sow” Rogers, Rockwood

Jim “Big Sow” Rogers, age 66 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was a retired crane operator. Jim was also an equipment operator, welder, and sawmill operator. He was preceded in death by his parents: R. L. & Sue Rogers. He is survived by:

Daughter: Chelsea Johnson (Dustin)

Son: Clay Rogers

Grandchild: Calli Johnson

Mother of his Children: Carol Cunningham

Fiancé: Brenda Patterson

Sister: Sarah Rogers Hawkins (David)

Special Friends: Nick & Sarah Brown

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Brother Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jim “Big Sow” Rogers

