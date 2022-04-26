Jim “Big Sow” Rogers, Rockwood

Jim “Big Sow” Rogers, age 66 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was a retired crane operator. Jim was also an equipment operator, welder, and sawmill operator. He was preceded in death by his parents: R. L. & Sue Rogers. He is survived by:
Daughter: Chelsea Johnson (Dustin)
Son: Clay Rogers
Grandchild: Calli Johnson
Mother of his Children: Carol Cunningham
Fiancé: Brenda Patterson
Sister: Sarah Rogers Hawkins (David)
Special Friends: Nick & Sarah Brown
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Brother Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jim “Big Sow” Rogers