Jesse Everette Lawson, Briceville

Jesse Everette Lawson, age 82 of Briceville, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at his home. He was born May 28, 1939, to the late Melford and Lucreasy Lloyd Lawson. Jesse loved going to church, talking about the Lord, and was a beloved member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and also cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by: wife, Juanita Wilson Lawson; 11 siblings; granddaughter, Tiffanie Smith; and son-in-law, Kenny Hayes.

He is survived by: children, Teresa Taulbee and husband Harold, Jr., Angela Hayes, Sandra Kay Wilson and husband Tom, Lisa Lawson, Michael Lawson and wife Brenda, Michelle Smith and fiancé Anthony Taulbee; grandchildren, Rebecca, Derek, Christina, Michael, Justin, and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Waylon, and Maddie; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Laurel Branch Baptist Church on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. JJ Patterson and Rev. Archie Seiber officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11 am at the Circle Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

