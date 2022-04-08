Jenkins receives 4-year Contract to be New Roane Schools Director

The Roane County Board of Education met in a special called session Thursday at 7pm at the administration building to approve a 4-year contract with the new schools Director, Russell K. Jenkins. Jenkins was selected during a March 21st meeting as the board decided not to appoint a search firm to look for a new director but instead to promote within in which Jenkins, a 26-year veteran of the school system, was selected.

The contract approved was a four-year contract, he will be paid $130,000 a year with a $4,000 annual bonus and have the opportunity for an additional $15,000 for a performance bonus during the 4 years as well.

The Contract also will provide a vehicle and costs to operate at the school’s expense, as well as paying any membership fees he may wish to attend, in any Civic organizations such as The Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce Fees. Also, any fees related to school clubs, or professional organizations. And finally full coverage insurance for him and his family.

The vote to approve Jenkins was 7 to 3. Jenkins replaces Dr. Ladonna McFall who decided to retire after this school year. Jenkins will begin his director position on July 1st, 2022.

Voting against the contract were Nancy Hamilton, Kristy Oran, and Vic King.

