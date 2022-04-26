JC “Bud” McGhee Jr, Clinton

JC “Bud” McGhee Jr., age 66 died at home on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. Born December 3, 1955, he resided in Clinton where he was an avid sportsman who enjoyed spending time in the woods or on the lake and loved being with his family. Bud retired in 2011 from Y12 where he worked for over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, JC McGhee Sr., Lucille Turnbill McGhee, and sister Jean Lowe.

Good memories will always remain in the hearts of his loved ones. He is survived by his children, Jeremy McGhee (Olivia), Alicia McGhee (Craig Bexley), Ginger Melhorn (Alex), Amanda Nagel (Nick), and grandchildren; Chase and Cooper McGhee, Austin and Kinsley McCarter, Maddie Grubb, Sawyer and Sadie Melhorn, and Maci Nagel. Brothers and sisters, Alice McGhee, Donna Brummett, Lori McGlasson, Teresa McGhee, William McGhee, Tammy Fuller. Along with many more loved ones and close friends.

He is remembered by his friends and family for his hunting and fishing stories, his witty humor, steadfast support, and his desire to always help another person. And above all else, he loved his family deeply and spending time with them from watching the grandkids play baseball and softball, to family dinners to fishing off the dock and hunting in the woods with his boys.

A casual and relaxing Celebration of Life will be held at Clark Center Park, 7620 Bull Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm for family and friends to visit with the family and share great memories.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of J.C. “Bud” McGhee.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of J.C. McGhee, Jr., of Clinton, TN, please visit our flower store.

