Janice Lee Suttles, Clinton

Janice Lee Suttles, age 66 of Clinton passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 23, 1955, to the late James and Emma Jean Henager Jones. Janice was a Christian and enjoyed making jewelry and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Jones.

Survivors include, sons, James Suttles of Clinton, Michael Suttles of Clinton, and John Suttles of New Jersey. grandchildren, Alisha, Jordan, Julie, and Joy.

Visitation: Family and Friends may drop by at their convenience between the hours of 9::00 AM and 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Service.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top on Thursday, April 14, 2022, for an 11:00 AM interment.

