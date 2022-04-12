Janet Kilgo, Harriman

Janet Kilgo, age 60 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10th, 2022, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on August 3rd, 1961, in Oliver Springs, TN. She retired after 34 years of service with the Harriman Care and Rehab where she worked as a dietary specialist. She was a member of the Bazeltown Baptist Church in Harriman. She loved to cook, bake, and to take care of her people. She was a woman of service to others. She is preceded in death by her father: Richard Moore Sr; and her grandparents: John & Dorothy Goins, Albert & Pearl Moore. She is survived by:

Husband: Nathan Kilgo Sr

Son: Nathan Kilgo Jr (Latosha)

Grandchildren: Austin Waldrop, Tanaisha Kilgo, and Yazmin Bazel

Mother: Dorothy Bell Goins Moore

Siblings: Terry Harris, Richard Moore Jr (Lametria), Kenneth Moore (Barbara), Patricia Caldwell (Preshay)

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16th, 2022, from 4:00-5:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 with Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Janet Kilgo.

