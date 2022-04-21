James Walter McKinney Sr, Oliver Springs

James Walter McKinney, Sr. age 85, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. McKinney was born November 21, 1936, in Foxtown, Kentucky. He moved to Oliver Springs in 1966 and has been a resident ever since. He retired from the CMC Construction Company working at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Mr. McKinney was preceded in death by his wife Viola Junie (Rader) McKinney parents, Jake and Nellie (Moore) McKinney, brothers Daniel B. McKinney, Delbert McKinney, Jim B. McKinney, William P. (Billy) McKinney, and sisters Annis McKinney, Rosie McKinney, Luly Belle McKinney, Poly McKinney, Martha McKinney, Rachel McKinney, Virginia Ruth McKinney, and Pearl McKinney. A loving husband, father, grandfather and was a hardworking man.

he is survived by:

Sons Rickey McKinney and wife Lena of Oliver Springs

James Walter McKinney Jr. and wife Vaneesa of Harriman

Daughters Teresa and husband Mack McGhee, Jr. of Harriman

ReGennia and husband Rev. Wayne Lewis, Sr. of Kingston

Renda and husband Willis Gunter of Clinton

Sister Hazel Huesing of Hamilton, Ohio

16 grandchildren and 33 greatgrandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members

Special Friends John and Peggy Grippi.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with a Graveside Service to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood at 3:30 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the McKinney family.

