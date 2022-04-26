James Roberts, 32, Harriman

Mr. James Roberts, age 32, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. James excelled in school, graduating with honors from Gateway Christian School. He was athletic, playing in the Kingston city league through high school. He was very skilled with computers often times either building or fixing them. James loved all of his family, especially his two girls, Makayla and Sophie. Most importantly James professed to having been saved at a young age.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents: Gertrude “Mamaw” & Elbert Snow and Mildred Roberts

One great uncle: Kenny Snow

And one great aunt: Helen Schubert

He is survived by his two daughters: Makayla and Sophia Roberts

His grandparents: Wanda and Ronnie Roberts

His father: Ronald Roberts

Four brothers: Daniel Roberts, Tyler, Cody, and Peyton Edwards

Three sisters: Amanda Rose, Elaine, and Rose Roberts

A cousin who was more like a sister: Michaela Meadows

Aunt and Uncle: Elaine and Michael Meadows

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Mr. James Roberts will lie in state on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM with Bro. Donnie Harvey and Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Immediately following the funeral service, the graveside service will be held in the Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Roberts

