James M. Whaley Jr, Chattanooga

James M. Whaley, Jr. age 83, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at his home.
He was of the Baptist Faith and a United States Air Force Veteran. James loved his family, fishing, and golf. He was preceded in death by his Ex-wife and life, long love, Anne S. Whaley, Son; Tommy Morrell, Sisters; Mae Russell, Orabell Whaley, Brothers; Ambrose Whaley, Eugene Whaley, Alvis Whaley.
Survivors Include:
Daughters: Vickie Whaley of Chattanooga, TN.
Penny Miller (Earl) of Harriman, TN.
Becky Wagner (Bob) of Harriman, TN.
9 Grandchildren
5 Great-Grandchildren
Sisters: Aileen Saunders of Clinton, TN.
Mildred Wagner (Homer) of Colorado Springs, Colorado
Naomi Gill of Clinton, TN.
Brother: B.C. Whaley of Chattanooga, TN.
A host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the chapel of Evans Mortuary.
Interment and graveside service will be held at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. with Military Honors by U. S. Air Force. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James M. Whaley, Jr.