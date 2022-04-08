James M. Whaley Jr, Chattanooga

James M. Whaley, Jr. age 83, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at his home.

He was of the Baptist Faith and a United States Air Force Veteran. James loved his family, fishing, and golf. He was preceded in death by his Ex-wife and life, long love, Anne S. Whaley, Son; Tommy Morrell, Sisters; Mae Russell, Orabell Whaley, Brothers; Ambrose Whaley, Eugene Whaley, Alvis Whaley.

Survivors Include:

Daughters:                 Vickie Whaley of Chattanooga, TN.

Penny Miller (Earl) of Harriman, TN.

Becky Wagner (Bob) of Harriman, TN.

9 Grandchildren

5 Great-Grandchildren

Sisters:                        Aileen Saunders of Clinton, TN.

Mildred Wagner (Homer) of Colorado Springs, Colorado

Naomi Gill of Clinton, TN.

Brother:                        B.C. Whaley of Chattanooga, TN.

A host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the chapel of Evans Mortuary.

Interment and graveside service will be held at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. with Military Honors by U. S. Air Force. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James M. Whaley, Jr.

