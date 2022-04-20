James “Jim” Earl Ferguson, Midtown

James “Jim” Earl Ferguson, age 87 of Midtown, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born on August 8th, 1934, in Harriman, TN. Jim was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge #38 in Kingston, and the Kerbela Shriners. He was co-owner of Midtown Paving with Bill Chitwood for 36 years. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying golfing, hunting, and fishing. He was a loving husband, dad, and a friend to many. He is preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ferguson; Parents: Frank and Lennie Ferguson; Siblings: Gene Ferguson, Daisy Chitwood, and Carl Ferguson. He is survived by:

Children: Greg (Vicky) Ferguson of Midtown, TN

Dennis (Carolyn) Ferguson of Midtown, TN

Pam (David) McKissack of Midtown, TN

Grandchildren: Andy (Morgan) McKissack of Columbus, GA

Tony (Becca) McKissack of Kingston, TN

Missy Thompson of Harriman, TN

Kimvea (Damon) Sandiford of Harriman, TN

Sonya (Joe) Seibers of Oak Ridge, TN

Great Grandchildren: Micah Cromwell, Madison Scarbro, Landon Sandiford, Kinsley McKissack, Kiley McKissack, Andrew, Riley, and Pierce

Siblings: Ruby (Thomas) Ledbetter of Midtown, TN

Charles (Grace) Ferguson of Midtown, TN

And a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends in Midtown and Roane County.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside services will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. Thomas Bane officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give) 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James “Jim” Earl Ferguson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

