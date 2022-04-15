James Edward Thompson, 83

James Edward Thompson, age 83, passed away, on April 11, 2022. He was born June 6, 1937, in Butte, Montana to Jessie Edward & Mary Keenan Thompson. James graduated from Butte High School and attended Montana Tech where he earned a degree in metallurgical engineering. Jim worked for the railroad while in high school and college but after graduation accepted a position at Y-12 in Oak Ridge where he worked for the next 43 years. After retiring, Jim enjoyed skiing, reading, UT football, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds baseball, and cruises.

He was preceded in death by father, Jessie Edward Thompson, and mother, Mary Keenan Thompson.

Survivors include uncle, James Keenan; longtime companion, Juanita Barnes; and many Thompson & Kennan family cousins including: Jim & Laura Keenan, Dave & Rita Romming, Rhonda & Chuck Lee, Shelton Burt, and Emily, John & Karen Burt, Marie Burt, Dave & Terry Burt, Russell & Janey Brown, Dennis & Julie Brown, Greg & Patsy Cork, Wally & Colleen Cronen, Joe Ellen Magnuson, John & Allison Thompson, Kevin & Katherine Thompson, Mike & Marlene Thompson, and Bob & Terry Thompson. Sincere thanks are to be given to the staff of NHC of Oak Ridge and Caris Hospice for their excellent care and professionalism. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montana Tech at 1300 W. Park Street, Butte, MT 59701.

A receiving of friends will be held 2-4 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at a later time in Jim’s hometown of Butte, Montana. Online condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

