James “Danny” Johnson, Rockwood

James “Danny” Johnson, age 68 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at 12:51 pm, at Roane Medical Center. He was born on November 16th, 1953 & grew up in the Glen Alice & Westel area. He deeply loved his lifelong wife of 34 years, all his family, especially all his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He was known as Papaw D & he gave each grandkid a special nickname. They were all the light of his whole world. He never knew a stranger, loved to make jokes, play pranks, and make people laugh, but his favorite of all was spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents: John & Geneva Johnson; Siblings: Ray Johnson (brother), Joyce Johnson (sister), & Karen Hughes (sister). He is survived by —

Spouse: Sarah Johnson ❤️

Children: Daughter: Michele Matthews (Thomas); Son: Robby Steelman; Daughter: Connie Long (Scott), Son: Elmer Steelman Jr.

Grandchildren: Jamie Hackler-Matthews, Amanda Hill (Ryan), Ashley Lay, Allen Lay, Shelly Steelman, Austin Steelman, Thomas “DJ” Matthews, Jonathan Long (Janice)

Great-Grandchildren: Mason Lay, Mattie Webster, Raelynn Treece, Greyson Treece, Xaelee Howard, Taylan Davis, Ellie Hill, Deja Davis, Jaxson Long, Lily Hill

Siblings: Katherine Parton, John Johnson (Sharon), Irene McNally, Wayne Johnson, Ethelene Mills (James)

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of James “Danny” Johnson.

