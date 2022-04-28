Jackie Pope, Oak Ridge

Jackie Pope, age 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully at home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Monday, March 22, 2021, after a lengthy neurological illness. He was born at his family home on the banks of the Tennessee River in Loudon, Tennessee on February 5, 1941, the youngest child of Reece E. Pope, Sr., and Bess Brown Pope. Named Herbert Jackson Pope, his family always called him Jackie. The Popes moved to Oak Ridge in 1945.

Jackie enjoyed and treasured an idyllic life growing up in the new city of Oak Ridge, where he attended great schools, played in the greenbelts, and fished in the creeks with childhood buddies. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed a lifetime of hunting, fishing, and boating with family and friends in the nation’s abundant habitats and on East Tennessee’s lakes and waterways, especially with his fishing buddies Sherrill Smith and Robbie Franklin. Otherwise, he was frequently either coaching or in attendance of his son’s games and later his grandchildren’s dance, sporting, and school events. He was a fabulous father to his adoring son and a beautiful and playful “Pop” to the family’s grandchildren.

His good character, personal kindness, and respect for others brought him to leadership in school activities and on the athletic fields. In the ORHS Class of 1959, he was class president through middle and high school years and had the great privilege to be part of multiple regional and state champion track, basketball, baseball, and football teams and the 1958 State and National Champion Wildcat football team whose results on the field were, to him, the most meaningful rewards from athletics involvement. The experiences, dedication, and achievements of Jackie and his Oak Ridge teammates cemented bonds of friendship that have lasted 70 years. In his All America senior year at ORHS, the major college football powers of the day came calling, including the University of Tennessee in his home state. He was recruited by then assistant coach, Johnny Majors, and then athletic director, Gen. R.R. Neyland, and ultimately choose the Big Orange. Jackie played for the 1960 freshman team for Coach Majors and lettered for the varsity Volunteers in 1960.

After injury, illness, and a transfer to Middle Tennessee State University, Jackie went on to a distinguished career as a running back, defensive back, co-captain, and AP All America in 1962. He also lettered in track and baseball for the Blue Raiders. After his playing days, Jackie was a member of championship coaching staffs at Brainerd High School in Chattanooga and Western Kentucky University. For his achievements and contributions to athletics, Jackie was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2018, the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Oak Ridge Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. Jackie graduated from MTSU in 1964 with a B.S. in business and from Western Kentucky University in 1970 with an M.S. in administration. He served his country honorably in the Tennessee National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve and worked in the Department of Energy installations at Oak Ridge during the Cold War era. He went on to a multifaceted career in business, secondary, and higher education and coaching, and roles in banking, utility regulation, safety, and transportation. He retired in 2005 as vice president of TAG Transport. His civic and charitable roles in community organizations were many. He was a founding member of Sertoma of Oak Ridge and President of Kingston Rotary Club, and was involved with Boy Scouts of America, Oak Ridge Rowing Association, Oak Ridge Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the United Way, and was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge. Jackie will be dearly missed and long remembered by family and friends who deeply loved and admired him. People were always drawn to him, not only for his legendary athleticism, but also, and most importantly because he was a genuinely kind, considerate, generous, and honorable man. His was not a charisma derived from sheer force of personality … rather, he was humble, easygoing, and even shy. He treated every person he encountered with respect, consideration, and friendliness. From those in the corridors of power in Nashville, to the railbirds on the fence at the ballpark, to the kids on the tee-ball team, to civic and business leaders, to the good ol’ boys in the bait shop at the boat dock, he was ever the same … a kind-hearted gentleman with an unforgettable smile who one could simply not help but like and admire, and who also just happened to be a living legend.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Reece Everette & Bess Brown Pope, infant brother, Reece E. Pope, Jr., sister, Faye Pope Henderson, brother, William T. Pope, brother-in-law, Charles O. Henderson, father-in-law, Charles R. Chaney, Jr., mother-in-law, Becky Wilson Chaney, brother-in-law, Charles Wilson “Bill” Chaney, and nephews, Major General Charles Ronald Henderson (USAF), Raymond Pope, and David Pope.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jane Chaney Pope, who shared a wonderful life with Jackie and compassionately cared for him in their home throughout his illness, their devoted only son, R. Jackson “Robbie” Pope, a corporate attorney with Regal Cinemas in Knoxville, daughter-in-law, Sarah Malak Pope, Jackie’s precious grandchildren, Shelby Anne (age 8) and Jackson (age 4), Sarah’s parents, Gary and Linda Malak, of Knoxville, and Sarah’s brother, Cody Malak and wife Kelly, of Murfreesboro. Survivors also include his brother, Charles Wilson “Buddy” Pope, Sr. and wife Jean, niece, Kim Pope Jaggers and husband Deron, nephew, Charles Wilson “Chuck” Pope, Jr., and wife Shauna, niece, Peggy Pope, and nephew, and all-time biggest fans, Jeffrey Henderson and Michael Henderson, devoted brother-in-law, Mark S. Chaney and wife Glenda, sister-in-law, Brenda Chaney Vaughan and husband Haymore, nieces, Dena Stone Talley and husband Daniel, and Mika Stone, and loving cousins, Doris Pope Prater and Janet Pope Hails and their families. He is also survived by beloved grand nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Brown, Pope, Jaggers, Henderson, Ridings, Campbell, Babb, and Christie families.

A memorial service for Herbert Jackson “Jackie” Pope of Oak Ridge will be at graveside, at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 1, in the Garden of the Good Shepherd at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Presiding at the service will be Phil Thompson. Weatherford Mortuary of Oak Ridge will provide assistance and support for the service.



Mr. Pope passed away in March 2021, and funeral plans were postponed because of health concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Herbert, please visit our floral store.

In lieu of flowers or meals, the Pope family encourages contributions in Jackie’s memory to the Blankenship Field Revitalization Foundation (www.blankenshiplegacy.org), the Tennessee Fund (www.tennesseefund.org), the Middle Tennessee State University Foundation (www.mtsu.edu/development/foundation.php), the Western Kentucky University Foundation (www.wkufoundation.com), the Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge (https://bgcor.org/), and Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee (www.tennesseebig.org), or a good cause near and dear to you. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, although the Pope family is planning to hold visitation and memorial occasions once public health considerations permit.

