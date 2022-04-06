Jackie Lee “Hammer” Teague, Harriman

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries, Uncategorized Leave a comment 4 Views

Mr. Jackie Lee “Hammer” Teague, age 52 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, April 4th, 2022. He was born on May 4th, 1969, in Harriman. He was a member of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church. He loved cars and rock crawlers. He worked as a mechanic with M&W Motors. He is preceded in death by his parents: Charles Edward Teague & Brenda Pogue Teague; Brother: Eddie “Ratchet” Teague; aunt: Nellie “Troubles” Butler; and uncles: Robert Pogue & David Teague. He is survived by:

Wife:               Kym Teague of Harriman, TN

Child:              Zoe Abernathy of Harriman, TN

Uncles:           Rusty Pogue of Rockwood, TN

                        Jerry Butler of Harriman, TN

Aunt:              Linda Rollins (Mountain) of Harriman, TN

Mother & Father-in-law:      Douglas & Diane Abernathy of Harriman, TN

Brother-in-law:         Doug Abernathy of Harriman, TN

Sister-in-law:             Kimberly Teague of Harriman, TN

And a host of cousins and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 pm ET at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 8th, 2022, at 11:00 am ET at Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rick McAbee officiating. Cremation was his wish and following the service, there will be a meal served at the church. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jackie Lee “Hammer” Teague.

About News Department

Check Also

Dustin Love, 29, Harriman

Mr. Dustin Love, 29, of Harriman, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. Dustin loved …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: