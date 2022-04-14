Isaac “Tookie” Dyer Sr, Cleveland

Isaac “Tookie” Dyer Sr, age 73 of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at the Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland. He was born on January 26th, 1949. Tookie was a Rockwood native who has lived in Cleveland for over 49 years. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran. He retired from the TVA and from Honeywell-Bendix. He loved to fish and was a sports fanatic. He is preceded in death by his parents: Theopholus Dyer and Charlene Wester Dyer; Siblings: Theopholus Dyer Jr, Robert Dyer, Lucille Crudup, George Frank Dyer; Stepchildren: Michael Bowerman and Tonya Bowerman. He is survived by:

Children: Isaac Dyer Jr, Thomas Dyer, Mesheika Donohoo, Tatyana Dyer, Perry Bowerman, and Tamesha Hammonds

18 Grandchildren

Numerous great-grandchildren

Siblings: Mary McPHerson, Kathleen Sims, and Sheila Sanders (James)

Mothers of his children: Olivia Dyer, Dewanna Westfield

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 3:00. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery in Knoxville, TN (2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy 168 Knoxville, TN) with military honors presented by the U.S. Marine Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Isaac “Tookie” Dyer Sr.

