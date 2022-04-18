Helen P. Mize, 81

Mrs. Helen P. Mize, age 81, passed away peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Helen was born on November 22, 1940, in Morgan County, Tennessee.

Helen loved spending time with her boys – whether it was at the lake fishing, cooking one of her favorite meals, or cheering them on at the races. She was also an avid gardener and loved to use the fresh vegetables from her garden to make canned goods for friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Arnold & Sophronia Potter.

And her loving dogs whom she considered pals: Misty and Dazee.

She is survived by husband: J.D. Mize.

Two sons: Scott & Kim of Franklin, and Jeff & Cindy of Harriman.

Four grandchildren: Kelsey Gentry (Christian) of Fort Worth, TX, Caitlin Mize (Doyce of Tulia, TX, Peyton Mize of Columbia, TN, and Baylee Mize of Harriman.

Three great-grandchildren: Lillian, Colt, and Ava.

Two sisters: Hazel Dixon of Crossville and Bessie James of Harriman.

On brother: Ralph Potter of Crossville.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Bro. Vic Davis and Bro. Matt Cannon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Helen Mize during this difficult time.

