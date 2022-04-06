Helen Imogene Prewitt, 91

Helen Imogene Prewitt passed away peacefully on the third day of April 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Jim Whittemore in Knoxville, Tennessee. Helen was born on August 4, 1930, in Lenarue, Kentucky.

She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John William (Bill) Prewitt, her parents Alice V. Sharp and Russell Sharp, as well as four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her two children, Joy and Marvin, two grandsons, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Helen worked in the Anderson County School system at Lake City Elementary School from 1967 until 1993, at which time she retired. She loved her students and many of the past students will say there was none better than Mrs. Prewitt.

An active member of the Lake City Lions Club for many years, she attended and supported the club alongside her husband, Bill.

A member of the Lake City Wesleyan Church for many years, she and Bill decided to attend church at New Life Church of the Nazarene in Oak Ridge due to the closing of their beloved church in Lake City around 1985. She has attended the New Life Church, Oak Ridge, since that time and has actively supported the church.

Special thanks to Avalon Hospice who has been faithful to her during her last stages of Alzheimer’s.

The family requests no flowers or gifts, rather, please support the charity of your choice in her memory.

The family will receive friends at New Life Church of the Nazarene, Oak Ridge, Tennessee at noon on Friday, April 8, 2022, with the funeral immediately following at 1:00 PM. Reverend Keith Robinson will be officiating. Fabian Mott of Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (formerly Martin Funeral Home) is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Imogene (Sharp) Prewitt, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

