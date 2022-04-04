Harold Treadway, 81

Harold Treadway went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, 30 March 2022. He was born on 1 July 1940 to the late James and Martha Davis Treadway in Hot Springs, North Carolina in Madison County. He is preceded in death by siblings: brother, Howard; sister, Margaret and husband Frank Harrison; sister Mary and husband Harold Kirby; brother John and wife Madge; sister Ruth and husband D.R. Grubbs; brother Tom; brother Ben; sister-in-law Bonnie Rose Narvaez. Harold grew up near Speedwell, Tennessee. Harold was employed for many years as the maintenance department supervisor at Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Harold and Karen were married on 21 November 1992 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Harold was remarkably resilient and incredibly talented, from HVAC maintenance to all aspects of home construction and remodeling. He was always offering to help with a joyful and giving heart, no matter the need. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and bicycling on trails and greenways all over East Tennessee; traveling all over the United States and Europe; camping and campfires in Townsend and Pigeon Forge; and spending time with family, especially doting on all his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Karen Treadway; sister Virginia; brother Aaron (“Bud”) and wife Vaunita; brother Hugh and wife Mildred; sister Jewel and husband Jim; son Mark and wife Sharon; son Dean; granddaughter Daisha, husband Jonathan, and great-granddaughter Delilah; grandsons Anthony and Adam; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Deborah Miller; stepson David and wife Sally; stepson Michael and wife Lisa; stepdaughter Kathy; stepson Jason and wife Heather; stepgrandsons Chris and Brian; step-granddaughters Kristi, Sarah, Rachel, Eliana, Zoe, Karen Marie, and Hannah Kay; step-great-granddaughter Madalynn and step-great-grandson Jackson. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the care facilities Arbor Terrace and Beverly Place, both in Knoxville Tennessee; the compassion and devotion to your patients were outstanding and exemplary in every way.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the chapel with Tyler Lynde officiating. Harold’s graveside will be 12:00 pm, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Team, 5801 Kingston Pike Ste 101, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919 (https://www.alztennessee.org/); or Visiting Angels / Alzheimer’s Care Services, 106 Debusk Ln, Knoxville, Tennessee 37922 (https://www.visitingangels.com/knoxville/professional-home-care). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

