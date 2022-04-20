GRANTS AVAILABLE TO TENNESSEE ANIMAL SHELTERS

NASHVILLE — The application period is now open for Tennessee animal shelters to apply for grants to provide low-cost spay and neuter services.

Funds from Tennessee’s specialty license plate Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives go to Animal Friendly Grants, a program administered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Animal Health Division. The application period for grants is open until May 13, 2022.

“In addition to preventing more litters of unwanted dogs and cats, spaying and neutering your pets can help protect them against some health issues,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “The grants also help shelters in Tennessee in reducing population and avoiding crowding.”

Animal Friendly Grants are available to government-run shelters or non-profit organizations in Tennessee that provide low-cost spay and neuter services. Grant awards help defray the costs of the procedures and are based on the number of animals the organization serves and the number of counties reached. Shelters and organizations that serve economically distressed counties are prioritized, and veterinarians performing the procedures must be licensed in Tennessee.

The application for qualified organizations can be found at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/agriculture/documents/animalhealth/pets/AFG%202023%20Application%20Master%20file%20Final-%20Fillable.pdf.

Email [email protected] or call 615-837-5002 with questions.

