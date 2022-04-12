Gladys Houston, Ten Mile

Gladys Houston age 91 of Ten Mile, TN passed away April 10, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center.

The Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Teddy Clowers officiating. Burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Houston Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

