Geraldine Davenport, Oliver Springs

Geraldine Davenport, age 81 of Oliver Springs, Tn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

She was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and was employed at Red Cap for many years.

She enjoyed gardening, yard work, and spending time with her family.

Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Ray D. Davenport

Her parents Charlie and Alma Butler.

Son David W. Davenport

Brothers: Robert Butler, Leon Butler

Sister: Louise Plemons

Survived by Daughter Terri Hill and husband Jeffrey

Sisters: Charlotte Gallaher, Georgia Butler, Linda Headrick, and husband Johnny

Grandchildren: Christopher Ryan and Amanda Ellis Hill, Tiffany Lewis, Sara Davenport, Sydney Davenport

Great Grandchildren: Harper Hill, Aaliyah Lewis

A Graveside service for family and friends will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens beginning at 3:00 pm.

Brother James Hanks will be officiating

