Geraldine Davenport, Oliver Springs

Geraldine Davenport, age 81 of Oliver Springs, Tn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
She was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and was employed at Red Cap for many years.
She enjoyed gardening, yard work, and spending time with her family.
Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband Ray D. Davenport
Her parents Charlie and Alma Butler.
Son David W. Davenport
Brothers: Robert Butler, Leon Butler
Sister: Louise Plemons
Survived by Daughter Terri Hill and husband Jeffrey
Sisters: Charlotte Gallaher, Georgia Butler, Linda Headrick, and husband Johnny
Grandchildren: Christopher Ryan and Amanda Ellis Hill, Tiffany Lewis, Sara Davenport, Sydney Davenport
Great Grandchildren: Harper Hill, Aaliyah Lewis
A Graveside service for family and friends will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens beginning at 3:00 pm.
Brother James Hanks will be officiating
To leave a note for Geraldine’s family or to share a memory please go to Jackson Funeral services
