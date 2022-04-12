Geraldine Brackett Hagler, Kingston

Geraldine Brackett Hagler, age 82 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home. She Retired from Kimball Chase Industries in Rockwood, TN. after working many years as a supervisor. She was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church but attended Liberty Baptist Church of Kingston. She is preceded in death by her husband: Allan Hagler; Parents: Thomas & Willie Brackett; Sister: Carrie Lee Williams; and brothers, Claude, Larry, and Willie Brackett. She is survived by:

Daughters: Sherry Broglin (Mike Breazeale) of Rockwood, TN

Rhonda Hagler Redwine (Stacy) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Dessie Young, Angela Sweat (Andy), Kerri Broglin, Samantha Grimes (Spencer)

Great Grandchildren: Halen Strayer, Rox Grimes, Irelynd Sweat, Allan Young, Ridge Grimes, Gracie Grimes, Luke, Audrey, and Jacelyn Young

Sister: Virginia Fields of Murfreesboro, TN

Brother; Paul Brackett of Kingston, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 16th, 2022, from 1-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Pastor Randy Griffis and Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Calvary Hazelwood Cemetery in Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Geraldine Brackett Hagler.

